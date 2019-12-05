The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be conducting the Jingle Bell Dash 5K Run/Walk, from 8 a.m. until completion Dec. 14. The start/finish line is located at Abrams Gym.. During the race event, the following roads will be closed: 62nd Street from Abrams to W Ivy Division Street 761st Tank Battalion Avenue between 62nd and 56th streets Hell on Wheels Avenue between 56th and 72nd streets 72nd Street between Hell on Wheels Avenue and W Ivy Division Road W Ivy Division Road beterrn 72nd and 56th streets 56th Street between W Ivy Division Road and 761st Tank Battalion Avenue. Battalion Avenue between 56th and 62nd streets Old Ironsides Avenue between 56th and 62nd streets.
The Army Housing Survey was sent to the primary email address of residents of Fort Hood Family Housing-Lendlease Nov. 12. Housing officials encourage residents to complete the survey. Any resident on post still needing a survey can email nking@forthoodfh.com, or contact FHFH-Lendlease through their Facebook page and provide them your name, address and email address. The last day to complete the survey is Dec. 12.