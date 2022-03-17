CYS Spring Break Camp
Fort Hood’s Child and Youth Services will host a Spring Break Camp today and Friday at Montague Youth Center.
Registration information can be found at www.hood.armymwr.com.
Spring Fling
Casey Memorial Library will host its annual Spring Fling from 1-4 p.m., Saturday. The fun event will include carnival-style activities. The library is located at Bldg. 3202, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Spring Super Spring Duathlon
Fort Hood will host a duathlon at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Saturday. The event will begin at Sierra Beach with a 3K run, followed by a 10K bike ride and then finish with another 3K run.
For registration information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com.
AER campaign
The 2022 Army Emergency Relief campaign is underway and runs through May 15. AER was created to alleviate financial distress. Financial assistance is available to active duty, retired and eligible Reserve component Soldiers.
For 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers
provide financial support to their brothers and sisters in arms.
Since 1942, AER has supported 4 million Soldiers with nearly $2 billion in financial assistance, including $1 billion since 9/11.
To donate, go to www.armyemergencyrelief.org.
Blood donations sought
Always in need of blood donations, the Robertson Blood Center encourages the military community to consider donating to help ease the shortage compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is located at Bldg. 2250, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue on Fort Hood.
For more information, contact the Robertson Blood Center at 254-285-5808.