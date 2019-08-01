Scheduled maintenance will affect two gates at Fort Hood Saturday. The Mayborn Gate, located next to Club Hood, will have reduced operations from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Those using the gate during this timeframe to access the installation may experience delays. This will not affect outbound lanes. The Warrior Way Gate, on the east side of post, will temporarily close both inbound and outbound traffic from 1-5 p.m., Saturday. Post officials advise the community to use alternate gates to enter and exit Fort Hood during this timeframe. The utility work is scheduled for four hours at each site, but Fort Hood Directorare of Public Works note that, typically, the work is completed in approximately two hours. When the utility work is completed, the gates will be restored to full operation..
More than 200 local organizations and 1,000 community members are set to attend the bi-annual Hood Howdy event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 15 at Club Hood. For more information, visit Hood.Army.MWR.com..
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be providing CYS and sports physicals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Aug. 3, at the Pediatric Clinic. Physicals are good for one year. Appointments can be made by calling 254-288-8888.
The BOSS Midnight Pool Party is set for 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 at Patton Pool. The event is open to all 18 and over. There’s a $5 entry fee (cash only). Food and drinks will be available for purchase and dance contest prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 254-287-6116.