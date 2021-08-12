Back to school safety
Schools on Fort Hood will re-open their doors Monday and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood wants to remind motorists that school crossing guards will be in place and school speed zones will be in effect in the morning and again when children are released in the afternoon. Remember to slow down in school zones and wherever children are present and, as a reminder, talking on cell phones will driving without a hands-free device is prohibited on the installation.
Expect delays at gates
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services will begin testing the new Automated Installation Entry, or AIE 4 Pure Fleet system at all access control points Saturday. Guards will be scanning Department of Defense identification cards and passes with new hand-held scanners during all traffic times to register customers into the new system. This process is expected to take approximately 5 seconds per scan during the in lane registration process. Delays should be expected during peak traffic times next week, and motorists should plan accordingly.
BOSS cookout
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a cookout at 11 a.m. Friday at BOSS Headquarters, Bldg. 9212 Old Ironsides Avenue. There will be music, games, food and drinks. The cost is $5.99.
Amazing Ruck
The Amazing Ruck team challenge will be held at 7 a.m., Saturday at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area paintball course. Registration is open to anyone ages 12 and up. Challenges will be competitive and non-competitive. Non-competitive participants can choose the weight on their rucks, while competitive participants must carry a 45-pound ruck. The challenges include a paintball target shoot, one-mile kayak, ropes course, mountain biking and a mystery challenge. Visit www.hood.armymwr.com for more information or call 254-285-5459.
Masquerade Pool Party
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Masquerade Pool Party at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Patton Pool. There will be a live DJ, games and prizes for best dressed. For more information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com.