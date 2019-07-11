Portions of Sadowski trail to close
Portions of the trail surrounding Sadowski Field will be closed for upgrades and renovations.
The construction project will be conducted in different phases, therefore certain portions of the trail will close at various times.
This does not impact the APFT track or any events, such as change of commands on Sadowski Field. It does, however, affect where some units conduct PT.
Movies at the Campground
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area is hosting Movies at the Campground at 9 p.m. July 13. Soldiers and their Families are invited to camp the weekend, swim at the beach and enjoy a movie beginning at dark approximately 9 p.m.
Bring your blanket or beach towel and relax on the sand at Sierra Beach. Concessions will be sold on site. Only service animals allowed.
Cost is $3 per carload for DoD ID Card Holders and $10 per carload for all others
For more information, visit https://hood.armymwr.com.
Le Tour De Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour De Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center.
Participant will participate in spin classes and complete the 7 mountain stages of the Tour de France. Each phase is around 80 miles. Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16 visit pass.
Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday monthly. The event will run until Dec 20.