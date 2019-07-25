Phantom Voices July 29 is the 244th Chaplain Corps Birthday. Are having religious services available for Soldiers important? Jul 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email “It’s a need that every Soldier has. Every Soldier has a spiritual need and it’s important for the Army to support Soldiers in that need.” Sgt. 1st Class Baul Burnside, 3rd BCT, 1st Cav. Div. “It’s important to check on Soldiers’ well-being.” 1st Lt. Sean Adam, 1188th DDSB “Because for as long as there has been war, Soldiers have needed God …” Sgt. 1st Class Robert Crawburg, USAOTC “Soldiers should have the right to practice whatever religion they have …” Staff Sgt. Andrea Fender, HHC, 15th BSB “Stay close to God and keep making him a priority.” Tonya Palmer, civilian Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Homemade organic foods and crafts ‘Bridging’ the gap between branches Credentialing Assistance Program New unit provides food that fuels Army’s main resource, its Soldiers Celebrating Chaplain Corps 11th TTSB welcomes new commander Family time before deployment Hood soccer players shine Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesCombat medics save lives after traffic accident1-62 ADA successfully engages firejet droneSFAB builds teamworkDining Facility Operations ScheduleUnit, family mourn passing of EOD Soldier, family manGreywolf assumes Korea missionSFAB activates on Fort Hood‘Bridging’ the gap between branchesTroopers seek spot with horse cavalry Images CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Latest e-Edition Fort Hood Sentinel View the latest e-Edition of the Fort Hood Sentinel. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit