What is one summer safety tip you would give others? Aug. 1, 2019 "If you're going swimming, always make sure there is a proficient swimmer with you." Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Lampkin, 1-393 Inf. Bde., 120th BSB "Wear sunscreen." Kamryn Passon, civilian "Don't drink and drive." Sgt. Gabriel Mancera, HHC 3-141 Inf., ARNG "Stay hydrated — Texas gets really hot." Spc. Stephen Johnson, D. Trp., Reg. Eng. Sqdn., 3rd Cav. Reg. "Stay hydrated." Spc. Courtney Mickie, 1-9 Cav.