Phantom Voices What's on your summer bucket list? Jul 11, 2019 "Swimming." Staff Sgt. Friday Job, 504th MI Bde. "Complete my second 100-mile bicycle race." Master Sgt. Noe Rivera, 1st Cav. Div. "A cruise." Pfc. Andrew Chrismer, Co. C, 15th BSB "We already did ours. We just came back from Universal Studios in Florida." Kelly Breaux, civilian "Getting my daughter's room ready before the baby comes." Cpl. Taylor Reiss, 1st Cav. Div.