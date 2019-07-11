By Brandy Cruz
Sentinel News Editor
A dignified transfer ceremony took place Friday at Robert Gray Army Airfield, honoring Fort Hood Soldier and Texas native Sgt. James Gregory Johnston.
Johnston died June 25 in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained from small-arms fire while engaged in combat operations. He was deployed to Afghanistan with the 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, 48th Chemical Brigade.
Johnston’s Family all wore Hawaiian shirts in memory of their Soldier, who often wore the colorful shirts. The Family had asked on their social media accounts for people to honor Johnston by wearing Hawaiian shirts Friday.
A dignified transfer is a solemn ceremony, moving the fallen Soldier from the aircraft to the hearse. The ceremony is a quiet tribute to honor the fallen hero.
Johnston’s funeral took place Monday at First Baptist Church of Killeen, followed by a unit memorial on Wednesday.