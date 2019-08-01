CONSTANTA, Romania — Approximately 60 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, in June for eight weeks in support of Saber Guardian.
Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise encompassing humanitarian assistance, peace operations and contingency assistance throughout Europe between the United States military, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and other allied nations.
The 13th ESC assisted the 21st Theater Support Command in an effort to provide theater logistics, close theater operations, and redeploy units from four countries.
The 13th ESC forward element ensured that all equipment was properly washed and inspected before the participating units returned to their home stations. Redeployment movements included railhead operations, commercial line hauls and movements by sea.
Equipment, containers and vehicles were all pre-washed and bio-washed before being inspected. This was to ensure that any dirt, or debris was removed to prevent the spread of diseases. Attention to detail is crucial before equipment is inspected in order to pass the customs inspections.
There were many moving pieces and people at the railhead. Units redeploying their equipment by train worked with 13th ESC Soldiers and civilian contractors to upload their vehicles and equipment properly onto the rail cars.
Spc. Tony Keener, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, who is stationed in Baumholder, Germany, helped ensure that the identification on the vehicles matched the documents associated with the equipment to avoid issues that may arise.
“If the vehicle’s labels don’t match, then later down the line, vehicles that don’t match will not make it through customs,” Keener said.
The civilian contractors there were crucial in the redeployment from Romania. To assist contracting support through the redeployment operations, Master Sgt. Lorene Hill, 13th ESC’s operation support liaison, worked with the contractors to ensure redeployment went smoothly.
“Contracts ranged from transportation assets, fuel storage, reefers, lodging and generator support,” Hill said. “I continued to build working relationships with Scottish and British contractors at the Port of Constanta to ensure workers are producing throughput of clean vehicles through the wash rack in order to pass customs inspection.”
What civilian contractors can provide is important within military operations to achieve mission success. In this operation, the use of contractors enabled units to push a large amount of vehicles and equipment through wash racks, agricultural washes and inspections in a short window of time.
“Synchronization needed to happen with the different schedules units had and weather impacts that could have halted operations,” Sgt. 1st Class Daverian Wilson, 13th ESC operations sergeant, said. “We needed to be on the same sheet on music as far as getting this equipment out. If there is no constant communication between units and the contractors, this could have created a logistic challenge in sending home the equipment.”
To be successful in this environment, safety was strictly enforced.
“We ensured safety was at the highest level,” Wilson said.
Soldiers and contractors wore hard hats, Kevlar and reflective belts to provide better visibility at the railhead. Using ground guides was enforced as large vehicles moved around the small space dedicated for the rail operations.
Sgt. 1st Class Shireen Dunbar, 13th ESC ammo logistics sergeant, maintained oversight of ammunition throughout Saber Guardian.
“After the training portion was complete, the units turned in the ammunition at storage points where it was packaged and transported to the depot for close out for it to be transported back to their home station,” Dunbar said.
During these training exercises, there are lessons learned to become more efficient and effective in future operations.
Training in a new environment allowed Soldiers to adapt and overcome challenges they might not face while in the field.
“Being in a different country and learning how different countries work and synch organizations to make the mission is a positive experience,” Wilson said. “It’s amazing that railways are still used to transport troops and cargo in a rapid fashion.”
Not only did the Soldiers learn the intricacies of moving equipment throughout Europe, they also learned the importance of establishing good relationships with the local contractors.