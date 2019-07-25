The blazing Texas sun was shaded by generous clouds Friday as hundreds of Soldiers from 11th Theater Signal Tactical Brigade stood at parade rest waiting to say farewell to one commander and welcome their new commander.
Col. David Thomas who led the Thunderbirds for the past two years, relinquished command to Col. Brian North, who, having served in both Afghanistan and Kuwait is no stranger to legacy of values that the Thunderbirds have become adapt to.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, took to the podium to give his well-wishes to Thomas and speak highly of Soldier performance under his leadership.
“Today is a once in a lifetime day for these two colonels, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize how great the Soldiers and families of this Thunderbird team really are,” Kamper said. “These Soldiers are disciplined, they got a culture of values. They live for each other, they win for each other. They’re always ready.”
Kamper also spoke about his confidence in North as the new brigade commander.
“With numerous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, there’s no doubt Brian is a proven leader in combat and has what it takes to lead this formation of signals and communications,” Kamper said.
Kamper said he has no doubt that North is the right person to lead signal warriors now and into the future.
Thomas took to the podium in what appeared to be a bittersweet moment for him and the Soldiers he would be leaving behind.
“Thunderbirds, I am truly humbled by your accomplishments and honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to be your commander,” Thomas said.
Throughout his speech, Thomas thanked his wife for her unwavering support and continued to speak to the proficiency of his Soldiers.
“I want to recognize and thank the Soldiers of the 11th Signal Brigade,” Thomas said. “Two years ago, I promised to give you 100 percent of my efforts each and every day and in return, I asked the same of each of you. You did exactly that and definitely lived up to the brigade’s motto, ‘The sun never sets on the Thunderbirds.’”
Soldiers continued to stand steadfast under the shade of the clouds as their new commander took to the podium.
North proved to be a commander who is understanding of his Soldiers’ needs, as he promised to keep his speech short.
“As a young officer, I never imagined I would get such a tremendous opportunity,” North said. “As I look in the stands and see the Soldiers from my past, one thought becomes crystal clear to me – this nation is blessed with extraordinary people.”
North also thanked his wife, two sons and parents who were in attendance at the event and concluded with a personal charge to his Soldiers.
“I will dedicate myself to ensuring our Soldiers and leaders of this brigade can achieve their full potential,” North said.