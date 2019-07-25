Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, returned to Fort Hood from deployment in support of Special Operation Joint Task Force throughout various locations in the Middle East.
For Staff Sgt. Terrell Francis, a cable systems installer-maintainer for 57th ESB, this mission was his third deployment.
“Even though I have been deployed previously, I always tell my Soldiers no deployment is the same,” Francis said.
The Soldiers were responsible for helping out with most of the administrative duties and tasked to set up video teleconference for different locations to be able to communicate from any geographical location.
“For many Soldiers, it was their first time deploying and their first time doing administrative work,” Francis said.
During the deployment, the Soldiers traveled to Kuwait, Iraq and Baghdad and were scheduled 12- hour working day rotations.
“There were hard days and long days, but I would tell the Soldiers as long as we stick together as a team we would be OK,” Francis assured.
Francis prides himself on the success of his Soldiers who chose to make the most out of their time while deployed.
“We had a lot of Soldiers go to the board and get promotable status,” Francis said “We also had a lot of Soldiers become certified in security plus.”
In addition to administrative supportive tasks, the company was also responsible for establishing headquarters and setting things up for SOJTF, said Capt. John Serra, information technology specialist for the company.
The video teleconferences set up by the Soldiers proved to be useful when communicating across the terrain.
“I was in Kuwait and I had Soldiers in Iraq and in Syria so the need to effectively communicate was essential,” Serra said.
“I had good noncommissioned officers on this mission and the Soldiers were motivated to get things accomplished,” Serra said.
Although many Soldiers in the company were deployed for the first time, they still performed with excellence. With little room for mistakes, the first-time deployed Soldiers completed every task in excellence.
“The Soldiers adapted very well and made it very easy to learn a lot of good skills,” Serra said “Communication is the key, we have to be good communicators, and we were.”