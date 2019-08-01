Whether looking for something to do outside the home, expanding their work experience, or just wanting to help others, Soldiers and family members came out in force for Tuesday’s Volunteer Fair at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center.
Approximately 30 organizations were at the Volunteer Fair to connect with potential volunteers to talk about what their agencies do and what they have to offer the potential volunteers, Diane Williams, program manager of Fort Hood’s Army Volunteer Corps, said.
“The first thing they need to do is connect with the agency they want to volunteer with, to ensure the agency can utilize the volunteer at that time,” Williams said.
On-post volunteers need to register with the Volunteer Management Information System at https://www.myarmyonesource.com/familyprogramsandservices/volunteering/vmis/vmishome.aspx. The online volunteer database will allow volunteers to log their hours and manage their volunteer history.
Williams said commanders can also view their Soldiers volunteer hours, so they can see when the Soldiers are eligible for the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, or any other awards they want to give them for volunteerism.
Soldiers from Company B, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, said they were sent to the Volunteer Fair by their unit.
“Our NCO (noncommissioned officer in charge) was like, ‘volunteering is good for you, it helps people out and it’s worth promotion points, so you might as well go and see what you can do to help the community,’” Pfc. Savion Moore said.
The Soldiers were also planning on taking information back to their unit to share with other potential volunteers within their company.
Fort Hood spouse Denyse Borja said she is working toward her master’s degree in social work and needs volunteer hours to complete the program, which is what drew her attention to the Fort Hood Volunteer Fair. Borja said she thought the Volunteer Fair provided a lot of great volunteering opportunities, which will not only help her with her educational endeavors, but will also provide her with tangible experience for her resume.
Williams said she was happy with the turnout and received a lot of positive feedback from those who attended, as well as the organizations who came out looking for volunteers.
“I’m just excited,” Williams said. “This is something we definitely have to continue.”
For more information regarding volunteer opportunities on Fort Hood, contact the Fort Hood Volunteer Corps at 254-287-8657, or online at https://hood.armymwr.com/programs/army-volunteer-corps.
The Volunteer Corps is part of Army Community Services, located on the second floor of the Shoemaker Center, Bldg. 36000, across from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.