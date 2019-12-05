SAN ANTONIO — The Lampasas Badgers celebrated a 66-44 playoff win in the Alamodome against the Needville Blue Jays Saturday.
Again, hundreds of Lampasas fans came out to support the Badgers as they attempt to climb all the way to the top and the Badgers did not disappoint.
Star player junior quarterback Ace Whitehead passed for 395 yards and rushed for 83. Head Coach Troy Rogers was proud of Whitehead and expected nothing less from him.
“Ace just did what Ace does,” Rogers said. “He just makes really good decisions and delivers the ball to guys who need the ball and he did it again today.”
On the receiving end of many of Whiteheads passes was senior wide receiver Jaylon Porter who had 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Though they performed well as they always do, Rogers was humble and admitted that there is still room for improvement.
“We gave up a few points that we normally don’t, but I thought overall, I mean, that was a really explosive offense that Needville has and that running back is special,” Rogers admitted. “I’m glad we got out of here with a win.”
Though Lampasas has managed to maintain a comfortable lead in many of their games, Rogers knows that things can change at the drop of a hat and that getting too confident can be dangerous.
“I kind of learned in this business not to ever really feel too comfortable,” Rogers said. “That’s why we try to keep scoring points. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. You’ve got to score more than them and if it’s two (to) nothing, then it’s two (to) nothing, but it’s a good football team and I’m just glad we got out of here.”
Defensively, the Badgers didn’t hold down their opponents as well as they have in their last two playoff games. However, like Rogers said, Needville has a very strong offense and he admitted sometimes you have to sacrifice making big plays against a team like Needville in order to keep things going your way.
“I thought we tried to strip the ball a couple of times when we probably could have just tried to make tackles, you know and that was the deal,” Rogers said. “We were just trying to make plays, which I don’t discredit our guys for trying to make plays, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get a guy like that on the ground, and so we’ve got to tackle him and we’ll worry about getting the ball when you’re buddy gets there.”
Rogers expects their next game against the Liberty Hill Panthers to be a good one and is looking forward to the challenge.
“I expect it to be a heck of a football game. I know Liberty Hill is a good football team, well coached, and they are used to these playoff runs so, it’s going to be a good ball game.”
The Badgers will take on the Panthers in Cedar Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gupton Stadium.