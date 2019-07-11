Ginger Duke, a professional rodeo trick rider, circles the arena after completing several death-defying stunts. Hundreds of Fort Hood Soldiers and Family members attended Friday’s military appreciation night at the rodeo.
Dylan Schroeder wrestles a steer to the ground after a swift dismount from his horse Friday during the Bell County Rodeo.
Jonny Walker, from Wildersville, Tennessee, finishes third place in bareback riding during the rodeo Friday.