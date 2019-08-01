Color and laughter filled the air Saturday morning at the Fort Hood Color Run.
Toni Kornegay, recreation specialist for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, feels it’s important for Soldiers and their families to participate in events like this and was happy with the turnout of 232 participants at Harvey Functional Fitness Center.
“We’re DFMWR. First of all, you’re getting your recreation in, you can recreate with your family — get out run, be active, to move, but it’s also a morale boost to have stuff like that to do,” Kornegay said. “People get out of the house, they come out, it’s family friendly. It’s a way to do stuff with your family.”
For the father-daughter duo, Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Thielbar and Josephine, 8, running is a regular part of their lives. Josephine particularly enjoyed the color aspect of the run, tossing it on her dad every chance she had.
“My daughter and I have been doing all sorts of runs for the last year or so. She participated in a 10K, 5K, she did an Army Birthday run and I took her on several company runs while we were there as well,” Thielbar said.
Josephine was covered in blue, her favorite color.
“I look like a smurf!” she said giggling.
Retiree Devorah Curley and her son Hector were excited to spend time together running, getting color thrown on them and enjoying the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
“He always runs with me,” Devorah said of her son. “I’m so fortunate, as a mother, to have my son hang with me like this.”
Devorah and Hector enjoyed the 1st Cav. Band so much they wanted a picture of themselves with the band members.
“Our daughter plays in the marching band in high school, so you know, I just love the instruments and the music and the honor to be with them,” Devorah, who used to be in the 1st Cav. Div., said.
Harker Heights cross country runner Luke Lawhorn, 17, finished first with a time of 17:48. He thought it would be a great opportunity for some extra practice before the upcoming season. Lawhorn’s favorite moment of the run was when he approached the finish line.
“Just seeing myself afterward with all the colors and the excitement everyone had, it was a good feeling,” Lawhorn said.
“We hope for this particular race we can get a lot more participation and get more people out, because it’s a really fun race,” Kornegay said of the future.
Devorah’s son Hector summed up the reason why events like this Color Run are important.
“To bring the community together,” Hector said.
Kornegay said the run was just the start of the summer season of events.
“People really enjoy it, getting color thrown on them and all that, but we have a ton of cool fun events coming up,” she said.
Another family event that is coming up is Movies at the Campground Aug. 10. It will take place at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area.
Families can camp, swim at the beach and watch a family friendly movie starting at dark at approximately 9 p.m.
For more information visit https://hood.armymwr.com or call 254-285-5459.