Tucked behind the Fort Hood Sportsmen’s Center on Rod & Gun Club Loop is the only skeet and trap shooting range at the Great Place.
Originally constructed in 1948, the facility included two skeet fields with trap overlays. After a major renovation in 1972, a third skeet field was added.
Over the years, a few minor updates were completed on the complex, but the work that broke ground earlier this year is the first major renovation the facility has seen in more than four decades. The construction, which began in late May, is projected to be complete by the end of the year, Dave Wood, Fort Hood Skeet Club range officer, said.
One of the more impactful updates are the new wider concrete paths on the fields, making the facility Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and allowing sport shooters who use wheelchairs to be able to use the range.
The construction will also include new trap houses for the skeet fields – two high houses and two low houses, updated in-ground electrical wiring and new trap bunkers centered on the trap fields.
“We have extended the life of the skeet range for decades,” Wood said of the updates. “Without being too dramatic, we were at the end of the life of the skeet range. We basically have saved this range for Soldiers and families and civilians and all that for the foreseeable future. In this replacement stuff, there’s no wood anymore. It’s all cinder block, it’s all steel, there’s nothing going on for termites to eat. We’ve worked hard to plan in drainage to mitigate the possibilities of flooding the buildings and those kinds of things.”
The skeet range is run by Wood and other volunteer range officers, who are always on hand whenever the range is open. Wood is working with the project’s contractors and ensured a three-phase process to help keep the range running.
“We’re keeping one skeet range and one trap field open all the time during the construction so that our customers can come out and shoot on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “We’ve had to close the range off for the rest of the week.”
The skeet range is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The skeet range is open to the public, but patrons without military affiliation will have to obtain a visitor’s pass to access the installation.
Wood said the Fort Hood skeet range stands out from other similar ranges in the area in a few ways.
“We provide the most economical place to shoot, we provide a very safe place to shoot,” he said.
The Fort Hood facility also offers shotgun rentals and range officers, including four National Skeet Shooting Association-certified instructors, on duty who can teach newcomers.
“It can be intimidating the first time you come to any clay target facility and you don’t know what you’re doing, you’ve never shot a shotgun before, everybody else seems to know what they’re doing and you don’t know if you’re going to fit in,” Wood said. “I think we do a lot better job here than many of our competitors on getting people to feel comfortable being here and not know what you’re doing – you don’t have to know what you’re doing. Come in, sit down, we’ll figure out how to make this work for you.”
Andre Torrens, a recent Killeen High School graduate, has been shooting at the Fort Hood skeet range for the past four years.
“From the minute I got here,” he said.
Torrens tries to make it out to the skeet range at least twice a week, and all his work and dedication at the range has paid off – he received a skeet shooting scholarship to Schreiner University in Kerrville.
“What I like about the range is when we first walked in, we felt welcome,” he said. “We’ve kind of created a little family. We all know each other, we all help each other.”
Shotgun rentals through the Sportsmen’s Center are free for Soldiers and $5 for all others. Personal shotguns need to be registered at the Visitors Center before coming onto the installation.
A round of 25 targets is $8 for non-club members, $5.50 for club members, $4.50 for range officers and ranks E-4 and below.
For continued updates on the project’s progress, visit www.facebook.com/FTHOODSKEET.