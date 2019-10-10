Fort Hood, TX (76544)

Today

Some clouds this evening then becoming windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm or two developing after midnight. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening then becoming windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm or two developing after midnight. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.