It’s been said that if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.
Thankfully, no wrenches were thrown at the intramural dodgeball tournament in Abrams Physical Fitness Center Monday. It was a fast-paced and incredibly entertaining experience that created an electric atmosphere before the games even began.
“It’s better than sitting around in your barracks room,” Spc. Judah Wilkinson, attached to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said. “We’re already having a fun time and we haven’t even started playing. It’s nice to get out and do something.”
Having the intramural dodgeball program gives Soldiers a non-traditional, yet nostalgic intramural sport to participate in.
Spc. Alex Johnson with the 6th Sqdn., 9th Cav. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st Cav. Div., said it felt nostalgic for him.
“It’s intense and very competitive,” Johnson said.
Participating in intramural sports, especially dodgeball, is a great way to relieve stress and get out any frustration you may have.
“Us being in the Army, we can let our aggression out,” Wilkinson said. “We just let it all out and have fun.”
Spc. Ryan Levy, 1st Cav. Div., took the initiative to let other Soldiers know about the tournament after hearing about it during a Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers meeting.
“They put the information out at a BOSS meeting of events coming up,” Levy said. “While they were putting it out, I got to put it back out to my unit and I told the Soldiers … that there was a dodgeball tournament coming up. It being dodgeball, like an elementary school sport for me, it was fun.”
Cheering and yelling erupted from Abrams Fitness Center when the games began. The dodging techniques used were pretty impressive with several narrow misses. At one point, two participants raced to get a ball on the line. They both grabbed it at the same time and managed to pop it.
“The action of it.” Johnson said of his favorite part. “The dodging and hitting other people with the ball.”
Levy said he believes intramural sports provide a time for unit cohesion, because it provides an opportunity to meet new people, exercise and practice teamwork.
When all the games were finished, everyone was out of breath and low on energy, but definitely not morale. Everyone left happy and in good spirits.
“If other units come out here with their platoon, it definitely helps build morale in the unit and you get to know your guys better outside of work,” Johnson said.
Several opportunities to participate in intramural sports, including flag football, are coming up. For more information call 254-286-5800.