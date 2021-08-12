The Fort Hood Old Skool Rugby Club won first place at River City 7s Rugby Tournament in Austin against North Texas 15-0 June 24.
“It felt great,” 2nd Lt. Christofer Casswell, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th ADA Brigade, said about winning the tournament. “Not one person on the team played selfishly and we stuck to our game plan throughout the whole tournament. Rugby is a team sport and it was awesome to see all the players buy into the system, and it obviously paid off.”
Coach of the Fort Hood Old Skool Rugby team, Capt. Austin Wyant, 1st Bn., 5th Cavalry Regt., 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Division, knew after watching two of the team’s newest players hold their own in the championship game that the team was ready to fight and win it all. He was very happy for the team reaping the rewards of their hard, on and off the pitch, work.
“(I felt) Just euphoric for the guys who had put the hard work in bringing us back from COVID,” he said. “A military team has unique challenges that other clubs do not have to deal with, so seeing the guys’ off duty hours work pay off was very rewarding.”
Casswell was happy to bring back the hardware to Fort Hood after winning against a very fast and disciplined team. He believes the Soldier mentality many of them have gave them the edge.
“Most of the team being current or former Soldiers brings good cardio, but also brings that never quit mentality. Not one person in the team ever gave up on a play or tackle, and if a mistake was made, we were all there to pick each other up,” he stated. “Being part of the Army ‘team’ is no different than rugby in the sense that everyone is there to buy into a program, check their egos and play for each other.”
Wyant agreed, noting that the weather added a challenging element to the tournament.
“Mentally and physically the team had the endurance to go the distance. It was 98 degrees with humidity during the tournament, so you really started to see teams come apart during the day,” he explained. “We did not have a physical drop off, and you could tell our last two opponents were not ready for us to still be playing at full speed and hitting just as hard. Physically, as the game went on, guys smelled blood in the water and other teams could not rise to the aggression we were playing at.”
The championship game was the last game Wyant acted as coach of the team and he expressed a lot of happiness about his time working with them.
“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to continue my coaching career with these guys,” he said. “I was incredibly blessed to work with a great group of guys, and I wish each of them continued success on and off the field.”
Casswell was grateful to Wyant and the rest of his teammates for their dedication.
“Thank you to Coach Austin for giving his time and energy to Fort Hood Rugby and thank you to all the experienced guys on our team that welcomed myself and countless others to the team,” he said. “I’ve learned more from playing with this team than I ever did in college, and that experience and dedication to Fort Hood Rugby is what keeps us ahead of every team.”