Through Jan. 5
Nature in Lights
BLORA’s annual holiday light display, Nature in Lights, runs daily from 5:30-11 p.m. through Jan. 5.
The event is open to all and includes Santa’s Village and Santa’s Depot. Tickets are $20 per vehicle, more for larger vehicles.
For more information, visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/nature-lights/3611809/44906 or call 254-287-2523.
Dec. 6
Garrison Commander’s
Golf Scramble
Get out on the course and enjoy fun, camaraderie and leisure.
The Garrison Commander’s Golf Scramble is a four-person scramble and is open to all.
Cost is $40 per person and includes golf and $5 optional mulligans.
For more information visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/garrison-commanders-golf-scramble/3692867/45878 or call 254-287-4130.
Dec. 7
Christmas Dances
Once again, the Williamson Country Symphony Orchestra will entertain the Fort Hood Community.
The event is set for 7:30-9 p.m. in Howze Theater and is open to all, but seating is limited.
For more information visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/williamson-county-symphony-orchestra/3692868/45879 or call 254-288-7835.
Dec. 14
Jingle Bell 5K Dash
Come out to the Jingle Bell 5K Dash at Abrams Physical Fitness Center for some camaraderie, good holiday cheer and a fun run.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be served and there will be an ugly sweater contest after the race. Winners will be determined by the crowd’s applause in four different categories; most sparkly ugly sweater, most adorable ugly sweater, most creative ugly sweater and best handmade ugly sweater.
Pre-registration is open now and will close at noon Dec. 13. On-site registration will be from 7-7:45 a.m. race day.
For more information and/or to pre-register, visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/jingle-bell-5k-dash/3692911/45886 or call 254-288-7835.