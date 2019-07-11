July 13
Sizzlin Summer Shamble
The Courses of Clear Creek will host a Sizzlin Summer Shamble golf tournament on Saturday. The two-person shamble will start at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The tournament is open to the public and costs $50 per person, which includes mulligans and lunch. On-site registration will be from 8-8:45 a.m.
For more information, call 254-287-4130.
Ongoing
Outdoor pools schedule
Fort Hood will have several outdoor pools open throughout the summer.
Comanche Pool will be open Wednesdays-Sundays from noon-8 p.m.
Patton Pool will be open Thursdays-Mondays from noon-8 p.m.
West Fort Hood Pool will be open Fridays-Tuesdays from noon-8 p.m.
Pool passes are $3 for a single day pass.
An individual season pass is $50. Family season passes are $100 for Families of 2-3, $150 for Families of 4-5 and $200 for Families of six or more. For more information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com.
Swim lessons
Swimming lessons are available by American Red Cross certified instructors. Participants must be registered through the Fort Hood Child & Youth Services. Register online at https://go.usa.gov/xn4rd or visit the CYS in person at the Shoemaker Center, Bldg. 36000, Room 101.
Call 254-287-4592 for more information.
Phantom Warrior Lanes hours
• Mondays: closed
• Tuesdays-Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Fridays-Saturdays: 10:30 a.m.-midnight.
Equine Therapy
With a focus on anxiety, depression, PTSD, deployment stress, addiction, relationship problems and other mental health challenges, the Equine Therapy Program works to help clients reduce struggles faced and to increase the quality of lives.
The treatment team consists of a licensed mental health professional, an equine specialist and a horse. One hour sessions are available Monday and Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Ranch.