Sports Briefs

Ongoing
Starker fitness center closed
Starker Functional Fitness Center is currently closed due to renovations. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen in October.
Outdoor pools schedule
Fort Hood will have several outdoor pools open throughout the summer.
Comanche Pool will be open Wednesdays-Sundays from noon-8 p.m.
Patton Pool will be open Thursdays-Mondays from noon-8 p.m.
West Fort Hood Pool will be open Fridays-Tuesdays from noon-8 p.m.
Pool passes are $3 for a single day pass.
An individual season pass is $50. Family season passes are $100 for Families of 2-3, $150 for Families of 4-5 and $200 for Families of six or more. For more information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com.
Phantom Warrior Lanes hours
• Mondays: closed
• Tuesdays-Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Fridays-Saturdays: 10:30 a.m.-midnight.
Equine Therapy
With a focus on anxiety, depression, PTSD, deployment stress, addiction, relationship problems and other mental health challenges, the Equine Therapy Program works to help clients reduce struggles and increase the quality of lives.
One hour sessions are available Monday and Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Ranch.