Sports Briefs

Oct. 13
Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run
The Army 10-Miler Shadow Run is set for Sunday at BLORA at Sunnyside Pavilion.
Pre-registration costs are Department of Defense members, $15 and non-DoD $20. Online registration closes 12 p.m. Oct. 9.
On-site, day of race, registration is from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Cost is DoD $20 and Non-DoD $25.
For more information visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/army-10-miler-shadow-run/3492269/43217 or call 254-285-5459.
NOV. 16
The Great Turkey Chase
The Great Turkey Chase - Half Marathon is set for 7 a.m Nov. 16 at the Sportsmen Center.
Individual medals will be awarded to 1st through 3rd place in all men’s and women’s age categories. Overall winner trophies will be presented to the top male and female finisher.
All participants will receive a finisher’s medal.
Pre-registration costs are DoD members, $20, and non-DoD $25. Online registration closes at noon Nov. 13.
On-site, day of race, registration is from 5:30-6:45 a.m. Cost is DoD $25 and Non-DoD $30.
For more information visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/great-turkey-chase-half-marathon/3524623/43777 or call 254-285-5459.
Ongoing
Starker fitness center closed
Starker Functional Fitness Center is currently closed due to renovations. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen in October.