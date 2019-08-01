The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosted the second Sunset Soundz of the summer at Samuel Adams Brewhouse Friday.
The free event offered live music, swimming at Patton Pool, an inflatable bounce house and pool table games. Food and drinks were also available for purchase at Samuel Adams Brewhouse during the event. Fort Hood Recycle sponsored the event.
The live music was performed by seven members of the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
Staff Sgt. Michael Blue, non-commissioned officer in charge, attached to 1st Cav. Div., said this was the band’s first time performing for Sunset Soundz.
“They reached out to us and asked us to provide some sound to the sunset,” Blue said, “and we said, ‘yes.’”
Blue said that summer activities are nothing without the music.
“Summer Soundz and summer fun go hand-in-hand,” Blue said. “That’s why I think it’s important to have some music out here.”
“We are trying to make sure that we stay out in the community …,” Blue continued. “We just want to keep coming out here — letting people know that we are here for them — we are here to support the military families.”
Blue, who has been in the Army for 12 years, and has a family of his own, said that he was waiting for his wife and child to join him. Blue shared that the event had a good variety of activities to participate in for all age groups.
“There’s something for everybody,” Blue said.
Blue said that it’s important to have events for Soldiers and their families.
“I feel like it’s defiantly something that we have to continue to do, and that’s why we come out and we support these events, because we know it’s geared towards people who wear the same uniform as us and their families go through the same struggles that we go through, so it’s a done deal, it’s too easy,” Blue said.
Along with musical support from the 1st Cav. Band, DFMWR is always paving the way for Soldiers and their families.
Norma Hernandez, special events coordinator, said approximately 200 people attended the previous Sunset Soundz of the summer. Hernandez said the DFMWR program hopes to provide a space for Soldiers and their families to unwind.
“To bring out the community to our events — make them aware that we want them out enjoying the summer days,” Hernandez said. “Dip in the pool, listening to good live music, unwind.”
Hernandez shared that the DFMWR program works really hard to put on events throughout the year for Soldiers and their families.
“They are very appreciative. They thank DFMWR quite often for having these family-friendly events and I’m just so happy to bring these kind of events to the community,” Hernandez said.
The third and final Sunset Soundz will be hosted at Samuel Adams Brewhouse at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16.