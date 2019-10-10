BELTON — Belton could not keep up their momentum in Tiger Stadium Friday against Temple, falling to the Wildcats 66-34.
The game was sold out, but that didn’t stop swarms of crickets from stopping by to watch the rival game with all of the Temple and Belton fans. There was not one slow moment, with each team delivering highlight plays, keeping everyone entertained during the over 1,000 offensive yard game.
The Tigers came out roaring with junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez scoring three touchdowns and senior wide receiver Kabyl Utley scoring one touchdown in the first half. However, a penalty on a kickoff and an interception by Temple gave the Wildcats the upper hand. They scored seven touchdowns in the first half, three of them with under three minutes in the first half, making the score 52-28 Temple at halftime.
Temple head coach Scott Stewart knows how important those last few minutes were to the outcome of the game.
“I’ll tell you this, if those three minutes don’t happen, it’s a completely different ballgame,” Stewart said. “I’ve been on both sides of that and sometimes it’s like a runaway train.”
Belton head football coach Sam Skidmore was proud of how his team started the game and knows that things are only going to improve for the Tigers.
“I was proud of the way we started. I was proud of the way we came out,” Skidmore said. “I think we are going to continue to get better and we just got to clean some things up and get healthy.
He was especially proud of Jimenez, who had 115 passing yards and 200 of the Tiger’s 280 rushing yards.
“Ruben is a phenomenal player. You know he’s just going to continue to get better and you know he’s got a bright future and we’re looking forward to it,” Skidmore said.
Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t dig in their claws deep enough to hold off the Temple Wildcats in the second half. The Tigers could only score one more touchdown while the Wildcats scored two more, securing their win.
Skidmore spoke highly of Temple’s offense, saying its hard going against an offense with such skilled players. He added that they can do a little bit of everything and that makes it more challenging for the defense in their way.
Though the game didn’t turn out how they wanted it to, Skidmore is looking forward to their bye week to recuperate and prepare for the rest of the season.
“We were already pretty banged up and we had some more happen. They did a great job finishing out the half. We didn’t do a good job finishing out the half. We can play with anybody, we’ve just got to continue to get better,” Skidmore said. “Bye week is coming at a good time. We need to get healthy and that’s important, so we’re going to get that bye week and get back to work. We’ve got to clean up some things, clean up some little things and quit making silly mistakes.”
With some extra time to heal and prepare. Skidmore believes the best is yet to come for the Tigers.
After their bye week, the Tigers will take on the Killeen Kangaroos in Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.